3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $371,475

Welcome to your new home! The Bristol Floor plan features an open concept, front porch and covered back patio w/ceiling fan. The home is appointed with granite counters in kitchen and all baths. The flex room has French Doors to give this room more versatility Amazing features include: Smart Home Connected package, fireplace, prewired all bedrooms and great room for ceiling fans, under cabinet lighting in the kitchen, spacious pantry, closets and flood lights on back of home. Move in today!

