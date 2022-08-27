3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $375,000

Highly sought after 1 level living with an upper bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, office, storage, etc. Enjoy the luxury of townhome living with a fully maintained exterior! Open floor plan with lots of storage, beautiful features and finishes. Built in drop zone off a double garage, large spacious entryway and charming screened in patio, just to name a few. Short walk to neighborhood pool, and playground. Home is in like new condition and only maintained by the owners as a second residence. Agent is related to owners and has interest in the property.