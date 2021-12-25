Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. Welcome to your new home! Clifton Floor Plan has it all. Open concept living room, dining room & kitchen. Expansive open areas, flex room and private upstairs suite make this home ideal for living and entertaining. Enjoy the privacy of your covered porch as you relax outside. Master suite on main. Spacious closets and storage throughout the home. Features include granite countertops, Tile backsplash, Revwood throughout main level, carpet upstairs, Smart Home and much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $379,475
Related to this story
Most Popular
Krispy Kreme sells Stratford Road property for $3.16 million to local realty group
Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, was an associate of Edwin Hernandez-Medina, 15, police say.
Neighbors want to know why crews have spent months drilling deep underground on a 500-acre tract in Yadkin County. The company executive who ordered the work is offering few answers.
'A very contagious virus without a treatment that really works.' NC health officials issue stark warning for the unvaccinated.
North Carolina could return to waves of 10,000-plus daily cases of COVID-19 — primarily the omicron variant — in the next two to six weeks, th…
A Winston-Salem man who was shot Tuesday while he was driving his car died of his injuries Wednesday at a local hospital, authorities said.
Store personnel at the Family Dollar store at 550 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive fired multiple gunshots at a man who attempted to rob the st…
Four people are facing charges after a Surry County woman was kidnapped, stabbed and burned, authorities said Wednesday.
County school board completes $2.25M purchase of site for new Brunson Elementary
Police investigate whether fatal shootings of 15-year-old and 20- year-old in Winston-Salem are related
Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, was an associate of Edwin Hernandez-Medina, 15, police say.
A Winston-Salem man was being held under a $100,000 bond following a Monday bank robbery, Winston-Salem police said