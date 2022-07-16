 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $385,000

Pride in ownership is evident in this 3 bedroom 3 full bath immaculate home. This stunning home features an open layout with engineered flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances that are practically brand new, granite countertops and a spacious pantry. All bathrooms have granite countertops as well! Primary bedroom on main level w/ its own bath and large walk-in closet. Office on main level w/ beautiful french doors. Wonderful natural lighting throughout this entire home! Upstairs you will find a fantastic loft w/ another bedroom and full bath. This home has ample storage space. Come relax on your new patio and feel the summer breeze!

