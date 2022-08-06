 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $385,000

Pride in Ownership This beautiful townhome has been lovingly cared for and offers smart features to simplify daily tasks. As you walk into the home you'll be struck by the bright, naturally lit open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the main living room. A well equipped kitchen includes SS appliances (GE Profile double oven/dishwasher/microwave) and beautiful granite countertops sure to suite any chef's desire. This homes functional floor plan enables hosting to be nearly effortless with great flow from the kitchen, to dining room, great room, and outdoor patio. A spacious first floor owners bedroom and ensuite caps off a truly exceptional main level living space. Upstairs you'll find two large bedrooms and bonus room that affords many options for the next owner! If the house wasn't enough, located within the Meadowfield neighborhood, you'll have access to community playgrounds, pool, and walking trails! Don't miss out on this one; schedule today!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert