Hang on to your hat as you enter this home! It's truly beautiful! The end-unit brick townhome has been meticulously maintained and offers stylish, comfortable living. The fantastic open living area includes the living room, dining room with a gas-log fireplace, and the spacious kitchen with large island that provides casual seating and storage. The kitchen also features granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and two pantries. The primary bedroom and second bedroom are on the main level, and the split floor plan provides separation for the bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bath, vanity with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. The third bedroom is upstairs with its own ensuite bath, so every bedroom has exceptional privacy. The two covered porches are great spots to relax, and other wonderful features include gleaming wood floors in most of the main-level living space, a handy drop zone, large laundry room with cabinets, & storage space in the walk-in attic!