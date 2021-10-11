 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $389,900

Construction to be completed January 2022. The highly sought after "Alamance" floor plan by Arden is BACK! Maintenance free living! All brick twin home with open concept living! 2 main level beds and baths. Master En-suite w/his & hers closets. Expansive open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Engineered hardwood floors, covered patio! Save on closing costs using preferred lender and attorney. Call listing agent for more information! Only 25 lots will be built! Hurry before they are all sold! Open Sunday's 1-5pm Visit our model home across from West Forsyth High School in Clemmons.

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

