3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $389,900

Kernersville man convicted of slashing mistress' throat and leaving her on the side of Salem Parkway
A Kernersville man was convicted of slashing a woman's throat and leaving her in a blood-soaked car on the side of Salem Parkway in 2018. Just before he cut the woman's throat, he said, "Happy Mother's Day," according to court documents. He will now spend up to three years in prison.
Winston-Salem is set to get its first Showmars restaurant.
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.
Religious exemption from COVID-10 vaccine mandates can be slippery slope for employers, workers
Forsyth Seafood Market and Café, 108 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem, is one of 71 Black-owned food businesses to be awarded a L…
- Updated
The story, as Ted Nelson tells it, sounds positively bonkers.
Deal for senior housing collapses: Developers didn't want Forsyth County's low-income requirement put into writing
A deal meant to put low-income housing on land now owned by Forsyth County on Highland Avenue fell through on Thursday, when the expected buye…
3 shootings reported in an hour on Monday night in Winston-Salem, including a toddler who was accidentally shot in the hand.
Three shootings were reported in a little over an hour on Monday, including a homicide and a toddler suffering a gunshot wound to the hand, co…
A man was in the house that police had surrounded on Main Street in between Garland and Avondale streets, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the Journal’s news gathering partner.
The Rams are averaging just 10 points on offense through four games