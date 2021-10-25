Construction to be completed by January 2022. The highly sought after "Alamance" floor plan by Arden is BACK! Maintenance free living! All brick twin home with open concept living! 2 main level beds and baths. Master En-suite w/his & hers closets. Expansive open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Engineered hardwood floors, covered patio! Save on closing costs using preferred lender and attorney. Call listing agent for more information! Only 10 lots remaining! Hurry before they are all sold! Open Sunday's 2-4pm Visit our model home across from West Forsyth High School in Clemmons.
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $394,900
- Updated
