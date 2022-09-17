3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $399,900

COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION, MOVE IN READY! Introducing Arden Homes NEW Magnolia Ridge floor plan. Open concept ML living with main level laundry room. Kitchen has granite or quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances and pantry for extra storage. Main level primary ensuite with walk-in closet. Double vanity sink and walk-in shower. Covered back porch. 2 upper level bedrooms, bathroom and loft for secondary living area. Walk-in attic. Only 3 remaining! Choose from 2 great incentives for the month of September! $3,000 in CC assistance when using Arden's preferred lender OR Have your HOA fees paid through March of 2023! Home must be under contract by September 30th, 2022! Use the preferred attorney and builder will pay the closing attorney fee! Call listing agent for more information!