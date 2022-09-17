COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION, MOVE IN READY! Introducing Arden Homes NEW Magnolia Ridge floor plan. Open concept ML living with main level laundry room. Kitchen has granite or quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances and pantry for extra storage. Main level primary ensuite with walk-in closet. Double vanity sink and walk-in shower. Covered back porch. 2 upper level bedrooms, bathroom and loft for secondary living area. Walk-in attic. Only 3 remaining! Choose from 2 great incentives for the month of September! $3,000 in CC assistance when using Arden's preferred lender OR Have your HOA fees paid through March of 2023! Home must be under contract by September 30th, 2022! Use the preferred attorney and builder will pay the closing attorney fee! Call listing agent for more information!
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 25 years after opening its doors, The Carving Board still draws in crowds for its signature spicy sesame noodles, chicken salad, roa…
NC Supreme Court declines case of woman who claims Wake Forest doctor ruined her chances of getting pregnant
The N.C. Supreme Court won’t review a lower court’s ruling in favor of a former Wake Forest doctor accused of inserting a device into a woman …
Waiting for that 40-foot-tall dandelion to go up over Salem Parkway gives people a chance to look over the alternative submissions that didn’t…
School board approves contract for virtual instruction for some classes, a move to address teacher vacancies
School district will work with company to offer live, virtual instruction at schools with staffing shortages.
Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill proposes juvenile curfew to combat rising crime, but some Winston council members are cool to the idea.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill wants the city of Winston-Salem to impose a curfew on young people because he said he has seen a …
The Southwood Square shopping and community center in High Point has been sold for $11.75 million to a Florida commercial real-estate group wi…
Dear Amy: We are “Pat” and “Leslie.”
A 17-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday night in a grassy area by East 29th Street in Winston-Salem, authorities said Wednesday.
The Winston-Salem Journal has been the community’s leader for local news for the past 125 years, and it’s our responsibility to provide strong…
She met the queen and calls King Charles a friend. Winston-Salem's Peaches Golding talks about her role in announcing new sovereign.
Peaches Golding, His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Bristol and Winston-Salem native, remembers the late Queen Elizabeth II