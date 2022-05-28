3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $399,900

Welcome Home! This spacious two-story home in the desirable Rivergate community is fresh to the market and won't last long! Inside the front door, you are greeted by a charming foyer, connected to the formal dining room. Through the doorway, the beautiful, open kitchen awaits with breakfast nook. The large living room completes the main level before leading upstairs. Atop the steps, a loft area awaits, separating the primary room from the other secondary rooms. To the right, two spacious bedrooms and a shared guest bath. To the left, the large laundry area as well as the generous primary suite. The primary suite has its own en-suite bath with tons of storage and a large walk-in closet. Do not miss this opportunity! Stop by today!