Welcome to this stunning Clemmons home! This home boasts main level living, ensuring convenience and ease of access. The kitchen is a true masterpiece, equipped with all the bells and whistles! Beautiful quartz countertops! Open floorplan with lots of natural light! Nice screened patio to enjoy your morning coffee. And let's not forget the unbeatable Clemmons location, which promises proximity to all the all the things you are looking for! Don't miss this opportunity to own a truly remarkable property!