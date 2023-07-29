Welcome to this stunning Clemmons home! This home boasts main level living, ensuring convenience and ease of access. The kitchen is a true masterpiece, equipped with all the bells and whistles! Beautiful quartz countertops! Open floorplan with lots of natural light! Nice screened patio to enjoy your morning coffee. And let's not forget the unbeatable Clemmons location, which promises proximity to all the all the things you are looking for! Don't miss this opportunity to own a truly remarkable property!
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $399,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulator — the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — of plans to close another 18 b…
Q: When will the new Publix grocery store at the corner of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive be finished? What other stores are scheduled fo…
A Winston-Salem man was shot and killed Tuesday while breaking into his neighbor’s storage building, police said.
A Winston-Salem church and its pastor are suing its former lender, a property management company and their employees, alleging that they viola…
Q: Are there any plans to develop the old Oak Hollow Mall? I believe it’s owned by High Point University. — J.H.