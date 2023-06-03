Welcome home to Clouds Harbor. This beautiful 1 story Bates floorplan is not short on style and easy living. The exterior brick and vinyl home will welcome you and your guests. Continuing through the home with luxury vinyl flooring, you will see a open floor plan complete with an eat-in kitchen. A luxorious kitchen is complete with a stainless steel gas range, a farmhouse sink, upgraded cabinets and quartz countertops. The sunroom off of the family room compliments the open feel of the Bates. Come and see the primary retreat boasting quartz counters, tile shower with a frameless shower door and a walk in closet. The Clemmons community offers so much to do from planned community events, a greenway and close proximity to Tanglewood Park and a quick drive to downtown Winston-Salem.