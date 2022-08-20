3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $409,900

COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION, MOVE IN READY! Introducing Arden Homes NEW Magnolia Ridge floor plan. Open concept ML living with main level laundry room. Kitchen has granite or quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances and pantry for extra storage. Main level primary ensuite with walk-in closet. Double vanity sink and walk-in shower. Covered back porch. 2 upper level bedrooms, bathroom and loft for secondary living area. Walk-in attic. Only 3 remaining! Save on closing costs using preferred lender. Use the preferred attorney and builder will pay the closing attorney fee! Call listing agent for more information!