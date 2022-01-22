 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $414,900

The highly sought after "Alamance" floor plan by Arden is BACK! Maintenance free living! All brick twin home with open concept living! 2 main level beds and baths. Master En-suite w/his & hers closets. Expansive open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Engineered hardwood floors, covered porch! Save on closing costs using preferred lender. Use the preferred attorney and builder will pay the closing attorney fee! Call listing agent for more information! Only 3 Alamance plan remain! Hurry before they are all sold!

