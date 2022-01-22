The highly sought after "Alamance" floor plan by Arden is BACK! Maintenance free living! All brick twin home with open concept living! 2 main level beds and baths. Master En-suite w/his & hers closets. Expansive open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Engineered hardwood floors, covered porch! Save on closing costs using preferred lender. Use the preferred attorney and builder will pay the closing attorney fee! Call listing agent for more information! Only 3 Alamance plan remain! Hurry before they are all sold!
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $414,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
Overall, the case count was up nearly 300 over last week. The number of staff members infected decreased.
Roads could remain treacherous through Monday in Winston-Salem. But we dodged a weather bullet thanks to low temps.
A winter storm socked the Triad on Sunday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and wind that led to power outages and hazardous road conditions.
Winston-Salem had this message for residents Monday morning: “Please, stay home. Stay off the roads.”
A disturbance outside an apartment complex resulted in one man shooting another around 3 p.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Dear Amy: Six years ago, after a gathering with my husband of 30 years, his mom, his two sisters, and a brother-in-law, one of the sisters wro…
20-year-old found dead in Mocksville motel room was in NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning in the death of a 20-year-old woman at the Mocksville Days Inn has now been charged wit…
Dear Miss Manners: On a trip to our local library, I used my elbow to activate the entrance door by pressing the handicap button on the side. …
A 42-year-old man died Monday after being shot in a Winston-Salem mobile home park, authorities say.
Firefighters in Winston-Salem freed three people who were trapped inside a convenience store when the front awning collapsed around 10:30 a.m.…