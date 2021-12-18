Excellent New Construction opportunity by Third Generation Homes in convenient Clemmons location. Modern grandeur meets southern chic in this modern country style home. Large open floor plan provides plenty of space for gathering and entertaining. Front flex room could be used as formal dining room or a home office. Spacious kitchen island provides extra counter & cabinet space. Additional office/storage space on main level. The second level features a loft at the top of the stairs and a split bedroom plan. Master suite boasts tile shower and separate pedestal tub. Large second and third bedroom. Superb location close to grocery, shopping & dining options. Less than 2 miles from the YMCA, the new Publix shopping center or Tanglewood Park. Estimated completion in February 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $414,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Restaurant owner was beaten in his own dining room last week, creating an uproar and an outpouring of concern.
The look of shock on customers’ faces has to be seen to be believed when they find out that Ronnie’s Country Store is closing at the end of December.
A Winston-Salem woman is in the Forsyth County Jail, charged with physically abusing the 9-month-old child she was babysitting.
This is where we are, folks. North Carolina needed a law to make it illegal for politicians to make money off their offices.
State Legislature acts to once again plainly state that elected officials cannot be crooks.
Leroy Melvin Witherspoon of Winston-Salem was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges.
Tyson "Ty" Rhame was convicted in 2018 of mail and wire fraud.
When he was 17, Treshawn Jaquez Plater was convicted of beating a homeless man near Hanes Park.
- Updated
The owner of a small taqueria on the Southside has opened up a high-end Mexican seafood restaurant on South Stratford Road.
Brandon Juwan Sessoms, 23, of Barkwood Drive is charged with assault inflicting serious injuries, Winston-Salem police said. Sessoms is accuse…
Publix will anchor new West Edge shopping center.