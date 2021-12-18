3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $414,900

Excellent New Construction opportunity by Third Generation Homes in convenient Clemmons location. Modern grandeur meets southern chic in this modern country style home. Large open floor plan provides plenty of space for gathering and entertaining. Front flex room could be used as formal dining room or a home office. Spacious kitchen island provides extra counter & cabinet space. Additional office/storage space on main level. The second level features a loft at the top of the stairs and a split bedroom plan. Master suite boasts tile shower and separate pedestal tub. Large second and third bedroom. Superb location close to grocery, shopping & dining options. Less than 2 miles from the YMCA, the new Publix shopping center or Tanglewood Park. Estimated completion in February 2022.