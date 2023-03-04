Welcome to Plantation Village in Mallard Landing. Built by Isenhour Homes. All brick with some vinyl accents. This Beautiful Twin Home has a finished Bonus room in the basement with room for future expansion. Open floor plan with main level living. Featuring a 16x20 Great Room with 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths. Relax on a private screened in porch overlooking a peaceful wooded view. Last twin home being built in this community. This won't last!