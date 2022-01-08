3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $419,900

This is it! The VERY last single family home in Meadowfield Run! Gorgeous New Construction on corner lot! All brick with mostly ML living. Open concept living with split bedroom plan. Large primary ensuite with tiled walk-in shower, double sinks, private water closet and large walk-in closet. ML mud/laundry room. Screen porch, Upper level bonus room and walk-in attic. Neighborhood Pool, playground and walking trail.