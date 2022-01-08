 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $419,900

This is it! The VERY last single family home in Meadowfield Run! Gorgeous New Construction on corner lot! All brick with mostly ML living. Open concept living with split bedroom plan. Large primary ensuite with tiled walk-in shower, double sinks, private water closet and large walk-in closet. ML mud/laundry room. Screen porch, Upper level bonus room and walk-in attic. Neighborhood Pool, playground and walking trail.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert