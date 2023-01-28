3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $425,000

This stunning home is located in Rocklyn subdivision in Clemmons NC and is in pristine condition. One of only a few main-level living homes available on the market at this price point! This Harper floorplan features wood floors through the main living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms, a large Cooks kitchen with a gas stove, an open plan with 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths, and a generous Living room with a gas log fireplace. The Dining area is perfect for a large dining table, a private Office/Den, a large main floor primary bedroom with en suite, and an oversized Walk-in closet. Enjoy your free time on the screened back porch overlooking a serene backyard and the ease of entry with one step to enter from all access points and a drop zone for all your bags and so much more!