Barrington Transitional Floor Plan by Isenhour Homes. Featuring 3 bedrooms on main with 2 baths. Bonus room on the second level with 3rd bath. Large open living area on the main level with a very open floor plan. Primary bedroom features shiplap on bed wall. Home will be completed in June. Great Location! Convenient to restaurants and stores in downtown Clemmons. Book appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wells Fargo & Co. has declared plans to close another 17 branches — though none in North Carolina — according to its latest disclosure Fri…
Teens die in crash after chase on Winston-Salem's Northern Beltway. They were in a car struck by alleged stolen vehicle.
A suspect fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy in what was believed to be a stolen car made a U-turn on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway Monday a…
The western side of Winston-Salem is set to get its first brewery.
Madison Lynn Grotschel and her boyfriend, Jayce Haverkos, were on their way Monday to Tobaccoville where they planned to go fishing in the cre…
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.