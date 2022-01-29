3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $432,144

NEW CONSTRUCTION CLEMMONS GEM! - ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE = LATE MARCH. Come check out this cozy 3bed-3bath in NEW DEVELOPMENT TANGLEWOOD FOREST! This home features an all brick exterior, shaker style cabinets, custom craftsman trim, living room coffered ceiling, screened porch for simple outdoor relaxing, & much more! Convenient to the hub of Clemmons, Tanglewood Park, Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center, Local restaurants, I-40, HWY421, & much more! Call listing agent for more information!