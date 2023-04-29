MOVE-IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION! Popular Craftsman style new construction home in Clemmons neighborhood - the Terrace at Havenbrook! Built by Arden Homes. Low maintenance exterior is James Hardie Fiber Cement Siding which gives more value to your home and is non-combustible. Exterior black/white selections with 6 panel glass front door and black garage door. Interior main level has 9 foot ceilings and wood laminate flooring in living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops, cotton white upgraded cabinets and dark island cabinet, stainless appliances. Great room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to patio. Spacious primary bedroom and second bedroom located on main level. Primary bath offers walk-in tile shower and dual vanity. Third bedroom, full bath and loft on second floor. Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {BAKER - elevation B}
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $437,900
