NEW PRICE! Gorgeous new construction home in Clemmons neighborhood - the Terrace at Havenbrook! Built by Arden Homes. Exterior black/white selections with 6 panel glass front door and black garage door. Interior main level has 9 foot ceilings and wood laminate flooring in living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops, cotton white upgraded cabinets and dark island cabinet, stainless appliances. Great room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to patio. Spacious primary bedroom and second bedroom located on main level. Primary bath offers walk-in tile shower and dual vanity. Third bedroom, full bath and loft on second floor. Craftsman style home. Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {BAKER - elevation B}
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday Morning stores in Winston-Salem, Boone and Greensboro are on the closing list, a ripple effect from the struggling retailer filing for…
A little more than a penny per mile.
A total of 78 full- and part-time job positions are being eliminated as part of Dairy Brands Fluid LLC ending its ice-cream production line at…
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
A 16-year-old was shot and injured Sunday while attending a Super Bowl party at the 1600 block of Charity Lane, Winston-Salem Police said.