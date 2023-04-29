MOVE-IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION! Charming Craftsman style new construction home in Clemmons neighborhood - the Terrace at Havenbrook! Built by Arden Homes. Tons of curb appeal - Low maintenance James Hardie Fiber Cement siding with Board & Batten (Deep Ocean), white long panel bead board garage door, bright white trim and upgraded front door with 4 panel glass. Inside main level offers open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings. Great room with gas fireplace and large 3 panel sliding doors open to screen porch. Gourmet kitchen w/painted cabinets with quartz counters & upgraded sink, island, gas cooktop, wall oven and SS chimney hood. Spacious primary bedroom/ bath offers tile shower with frameless glass door and garden tub. There is a second bedroom also located on main level. Third bedroom with a full bath and bright loft area on second floor. Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {BAKER - elevation A}