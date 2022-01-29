3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $471,716

NEW CONSTRUCTION CLEMMONS GEM! - ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE = EARLY MARCH. Come check out this 3bed-3bath main level living in NEW DEVELOPMENT TANGLEWOOD FOREST! This home features an all brick exterior, shaker style cabinets, custom craftsman trim, living room coffered ceiling, screened porch for simple outdoor relaxing, & much more! Convenient to the hub of Clemmons, Tanglewood Park, Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center, Local restaurants, I-40, HWY421, & much more! Call listing agent for more information!