CLEMMONS NEW CONSTRUCTION! Come check out this 3bed-3bath all brick new build located in the heart of Clemmons. Home features include granite countertops, shaker style cabinets, additional bonus room that can serve as 3rd bedroom, craftsman style trim, & much more! Conveniently located to the the hub of Clemmons, I40, HWY421, Clemmons Medical Center, Tanglewood Park, & various shops. ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE MID TO LATE DECEMBER. Call listing agent for more info!