MOVE IN READY! The LAST single family home in Magnolia Park. Only 2 of these were built! 2 ML bedrooms. Open concept ML living, dining and kitchen! Main level laundry. Expansive kitchen with tons of cabinets, quartz counters and walk-in pantry. ML drop zone off garage and laundry. ML Primary bedroom has 2 walk in closets, ensuite bath with tiled walk-in shower, separate water closet and double sink vanity. Upper level 3rd bedroom, full bathroom and finished loft. Tons of storage with walk-in attic! 2 car garage. Conveniently located between I-40 and Hwy 421 in Clemmons. Use the preferred attorney and builder will pay the closing attorney fee! Call listing agent for more information!
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $489,900
