3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $489,900

New construction home in new neighborhood - the Terrace at Havenbrook! Built by Arden Homes. Open concept, with 9ft. ceilings on main. Kitchen features granite counters, island, and stainless appliances. Spacious primary bedroom and second bedroom located on main level, Third bedroom, full bath and loft on second floor. Custom craftsman style home with screened porch. Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {BAKER - elevation A}