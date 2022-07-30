3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $499,900

New construction home in new Clemmons neighborhood - the Terrace at Havenbrook ! Built by Arden Homes. Open concept, one-level living with upper level bonus room. Kitchen features granite counters, island, and stainless appliances. Spacious primary bedroom located at back of home, with adjoining primary bath and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms also feature large closets. Front porch and private rear covered porch provide relaxing outdoor spaces. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {FISHER II - ELEVATION D}