3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $514,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION CLEMMONS GEM! - ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE = LATE SEPTEMBER. Come check out this 3bed-3bath main level living in NEW DEVELOPMENT TANGLEWOOD FOREST! This home features an all brick exterior, granite countertops, shaker style cabinets, custom craftsman trim, living room coffered ceiling, screened porch for simple outdoor relaxing, & much more! Conveniently located to the hub of Clemmons, Tanglewood Park, Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center, Local restaurants, I-40, HWY421, & much more! Call listing agent for more information!

