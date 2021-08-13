3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $555,000

Farmhouse retreat in a Clemmons country setting on the Yadkin River! Rustic ranch nestled privately in the midst of a 31-acre tract. Beautiful den w stacked stone fireplace. Bright sunroom. Could be a showplace with upgrades. Land is 95% wooded. 275ft +- on the River. Numerous building sites. Possible division of the 31 acre tract into 3 sections. Site stretches .4 mi to the River. Great tract for hunting, 4-wheeling, etc. Fertile bottom land could be recultivated. Old 1886 Century House is in disrepair and given no value. See Supplemental information and maps.