Main level living in popular Salem Glen. Maintenance free brick exterior. Open floorplan with 3 bedrooms on main and 2 full baths. Upper level oversized Bonus room with full bath and closet can be fourth bedroom. Walk in attic space. Unfinished area upstairs. Screened rear porch with privacy and covered front porch. 2 car main level garage. Drop zone at main level laundry area. One of the last lots in the neighborhood. Low Davidson county taxes and all the amenities of Salem Glen!