3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $564,900

New construction in popular Salem Glen. 3 bedrooms on main with upper extra large bonus room or 4th bedroom. 2 full baths on main with 1 upstairs. Loads of walk-in storage and room for expansion upstairs. Open floorplan with casual dining area off kitchen. Private, flat lot in rear. Laundry room on main with mud room area coming in from garage. Screened porch. Maintenance free brick exterior. Enjoy all the amenities of Salem Glen!