 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $564,900

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $564,900

New construction in popular Salem Glen. 3 bedrooms on main with upper extra large bonus room or 4th bedroom. 2 full baths on main with 1 upstairs. Loads of walk-in storage and room for expansion upstairs. Open floorplan with casual dining area off kitchen. Private, flat lot in rear. Laundry room on main with mud room area coming in from garage. Screened porch. Maintenance free brick exterior. Enjoy all the amenities of Salem Glen!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert