3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $599,900

Looking for the FARM LIFE close to town? Check out this glorious gem in Clemmons. Beautiful home on a FINISHED BASEMENT, in-ground POOL w/diving board, ACREAGE, and BARN (w/ washpit, electricity and water). Kitchen w/ tile backsplash & kitchen island. Living room with fireplace. 2 car main level garage. 1 car basement garage. Finished basement with den with fireplace, recreation area, kitchen, bathroom, and office is set up as a 4th bedroom (no window).