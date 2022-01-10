Major price reduction to address demand of recent zoning changes in area of recently sold properties. Investment estate available for sale in West Forsyth School District. Land Property features 9.93 acres of development ready land (multi-family potential) with direct access to Lewisville Clemmons Rd. adjacent to Springfield Village subdivision. Contact agent with any interest. Clemmons zoning says lot is considered for Mixed-Use Residential.
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $875,000
