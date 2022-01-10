 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $875,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $875,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $875,000

Major price reduction to address demand of recent zoning changes in area of recently sold properties. Investment estate available for sale in West Forsyth School District. Land Property features 9.93 acres of development ready land (multi-family potential) with direct access to Lewisville Clemmons Rd. adjacent to Springfield Village subdivision. Contact agent with any interest. Clemmons zoning says lot is considered for Mixed-Use Residential.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert