Lovely luxury townhome in the desirable Northborough community! You will love this floorplan! Open kitchen, dining and living area with skylights and gas fireplace. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom plan. Ample Primary bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs offers a huge loft and a very large bedroom. Private patio with privacy fence for entertaining or relaxing. See this one today! You will not be disappointed.