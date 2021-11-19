 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Bend - $1,055,000

NEW PRICE! The moment you pull in the driveway of this stately property you will feel the peace of a comforting sanctuary... just moments from Lewisville & the Yadkin River yet tucked among 54+/- glorious acres, this lovely custom Chris Bullin Builders home is a pleasing refuge inside & out. The welcoming front porch overlooking your private pond is only the beginning of all this spectacular home has to offer. Beautiful appointments thru-out & amazing expansion potential on lower level; main level boasts living room with abundant light, soaring ceilings, & double sided stone fireplace into primary BR; office w/ coffered ceiling (could be guest BR); 2 additional BRs upstairs and bonus with its own BA is made for entertaining; 4th parking space in huge basement; barn to L of home supplements storage for toys; approx 50 acres under forestry exemption & fully stocked pond make this home a nature lover's paradise; no sign; no drive bys; pre qual or POF needed to show; recent survey on file.

