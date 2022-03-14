3 Bedroom Home in East Bend - $169,900

Back on market; no fault of seller. Beautiful, renovated home privately located yet minutes away from Winston Salem. Relax and enjoy nature on your 1.2 acre lot with small stream. Open floorplan with wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen with cooktop, island, built-in oven, pantry. Plenty of room to have dinner guests in your separate dining room. Working from home? Home offers dedicated office area with built-in desk. New carpet in bedrooms and new vinyl plank throughout remainder of home. Spacious primary bedroom with adjacent bath with double sinks, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Split bedroom floor plan. Make an appointment to see this lovely home. Agent related to seller.