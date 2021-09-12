 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in East Bend - $215,500

3 Bedroom Home in East Bend - $215,500

3 Bedroom Home in East Bend - $215,500

What a FIND! If you need Space, Storage,a BIG workshop, and even a Tiny Home with it's own water, septic and power hookup, ALL on a large corner lot (1.89 acres) with beautiful mountain views, THIS IS THE ONE! The main home is 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home with a large covered porch to enjoy the sunset behind the mountain outline. The Kitchen cabinetry along with special ordered RED granite countertops were done in 2018! The master bedroom also includes a walkout private deck. Other Recent updates include: Well Pump installed in 2018-2019, HVAC in 2016 (5 years left on transferable warranty), Roof and Porch done in 2016, Tiny Home put on property in 2016 Other Features: Large Shop has power, and compression air system lines throughout for convenience. This is truly a unique property with not many that will compare.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News