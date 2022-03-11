 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Bend - $599,900

Located less than 20 minutes from the heart of Lewisville, a 5 minutes from downtown East Bend, and a 30 minute drive to downtown Winston-Salem this property is the best of both convenience and privacy. Situated between two additional lots on a cul-de-sac, enjoy the partially wooded and cleared views. This custom built home was designed with luxury in mind. Beautiful finishes, wide moldings, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a gorgeous fireplace in the living room are all features to admire. The primary suite has brand new carpet and is separate from secondary bedrooms. Upstairs is a huge bonus room with full en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. High end hot tub will convey with house. If desired the two extra lots could be sold separately by future owner (subject to perk tests) or kept for privacy. Enjoy the open concept, natural light, and beautiful setting. This is a rare offering and ready for you to call home.

