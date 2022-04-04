 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Germanton - $309,900

Beautiful and Well-Kept 3BR/2BA Home on 5.68+/- Acres, partially finished basement area, and a lot of extra space in the unfinished basement area! Mountain views, Covered Back Porch, laundry room, Nice kitchen with eat-in area, Heat Pump/Central Air, Woodstove, updated flooring & paint on main level, Metal Roof, UST no longer in use, Porch Area off Master Bedroom (no permit), Granite Countertops in Kitchen, plenty of storage and privacy!

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor. 

