End Unit! Enjoy two-level townhouse, maintenance free living in your stylish new build! Look over the eight-foot island from the kitchen into your open concept living and dining areas or open your back door to a private patio and seating area. Upstairs, you'll find the spacious walk-in closet off of the primary bedroom. Location, Location, Location! Centrally located just off of Highway 73 with easy access to all of Greensboro's hubs! Just 8 minutes from PTI or take a short drive to Friendly Shopping Center to get to all your favorite restaurants and shops. Hop on the Bicentennial Greenway just minutes from your home for a walk or bike ride! Stay protected with the 10-Year Warranty included with your purchase! PHOTOS ARE FROM A DIFFERENT UNIT IN THE SAME DEVELOPMENT AND ARE NOT REFLECTIVE OF THIS LISTING'S STATE OF CONSTRUCTION. PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS Move-in by the holidays!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can drive more of the Northern Beltway starting Nov. 7 when major segment of the highway opens in Winston-Salem
A seven-mile span of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway is set to open on Nov. 7, officials said, marking a major milestone for what will one …
Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2 for a seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.
Lethal doses of insulin killed two women, and the nurse responsible attempted to kill a third, says Forsyth DA Jim O'Neill.
Bank of America Corp. filed on Oct. 7 a request for at least $332,000 from White for failure to meet the payment terms of a commercial business loan she took with the bank.
A Jamaican restaurant is already drawing crowds just two weeks after opening.
Gwen Zelda Crawford lived in Winston-Salem barely five months before she died in January, her brother, Jacky Jones said Wednesday.
Winston-Salem has a new grocery store — and a co-op.
The Avery County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell to his death Sunday at Grandfather Mountain.
A teenager was shot and wounded during a robbery at a ballfield Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Kimbrough, 61, is running for his second term as sheriff. Leyba, 58, is making his second run for the seat.