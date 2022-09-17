End Unit! Enjoy two-level townhouse, maintenance free living in your stylish new build! Look over the eight-foot island from the kitchen into your open concept living and dining areas or open your back door to a private patio and seating area. Upstairs, you'll find the spacious walk-in closet off of the primary bedroom. Location, Location, Location! Centrally located just off of Highway 73 with easy access to all of Greensboro's hubs! Just 8 minutes from PTI or take a short drive to Friendly Shopping Center to get to all your favorite restaurants and shops. Hop on the Bicentennial Greenway just minutes from your home for a walk or bike ride! Stay protected with the 10-Year Warranty included with your purchase! ***PHOTOS ARE FROM A DIFFERENT UNIT IN THE SAME DEVELOPMENT AND ARE NOT REFLECTIVE OF THIS LISTING'S STATE OF CONSTRUCTION. PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS*** Move-in by the holidays!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 25 years after opening its doors, The Carving Board still draws in crowds for its signature spicy sesame noodles, chicken salad, roa…
NC Supreme Court declines case of woman who claims Wake Forest doctor ruined her chances of getting pregnant
The N.C. Supreme Court won’t review a lower court’s ruling in favor of a former Wake Forest doctor accused of inserting a device into a woman …
Waiting for that 40-foot-tall dandelion to go up over Salem Parkway gives people a chance to look over the alternative submissions that didn’t…
School board approves contract for virtual instruction for some classes, a move to address teacher vacancies
School district will work with company to offer live, virtual instruction at schools with staffing shortages.
Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill proposes juvenile curfew to combat rising crime, but some Winston council members are cool to the idea.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill wants the city of Winston-Salem to impose a curfew on young people because he said he has seen a …
The Southwood Square shopping and community center in High Point has been sold for $11.75 million to a Florida commercial real-estate group wi…
Dear Amy: We are “Pat” and “Leslie.”
A 17-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday night in a grassy area by East 29th Street in Winston-Salem, authorities said Wednesday.
The Winston-Salem Journal has been the community’s leader for local news for the past 125 years, and it’s our responsibility to provide strong…
She met the queen and calls King Charles a friend. Winston-Salem's Peaches Golding talks about her role in announcing new sovereign.
Peaches Golding, His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Bristol and Winston-Salem native, remembers the late Queen Elizabeth II