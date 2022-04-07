3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,485

Beautiful split level home. Granite and quartz countertops in the kitchen and both baths. The upper and lower level deck make an amazing outdoor entertaining or play space. Beautiful home from top to bottom! Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com. Approved residents can choose between paying a security deposit equal to one (1) months rent OR purchase a deposit replacement policy with Rhino at a fraction of the upfront cost.