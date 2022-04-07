3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,860

Spacious 3 bedroom 3 full bath and 1 half bath town home in Coble Farm Subdivision. Available for rent immediately. All New Appliances including Refrigerator and washer/Dryer. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms with their own master baths. Laundry room convenient upstairs. Main level have living room, dining area, Kitchen with island and nice sized balcony. Basement has a living area, one bedroom and 1 full bath. Walkout Basement. Neighborhood Pool.