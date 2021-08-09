3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $210,000

Offers due by 12noon, Monday, August 9. One level living in Kildare Woods! This three bedroom/two bath home boasts easy to maintain vinyl floors and ample storage. Living room with fireplace opens to dining room. Level yard has large patio and privacy fence. Oversized one-car garage has a bonus electric car charger! Upgraded water heater with instant hot water. All plumbing recently upgraded throughout. Nearby Adams Farm walking trails and lake. All appliances to remain. Pictures & floorpan to be uploaded before showings on 8/7. Don't miss this opportunity!