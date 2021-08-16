3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $215,000

OFFERS DUE NOON WED. AUG 18, SELLER REVIEW THURS 8/19 AFTERNOON Looking for a terrific neighborhood near parks, trails, major employers, schools & colleges, airport and easy access to I73 & I840? A nice, gated privacy fence encloses a large back yard featuring beautiful and productive gardens for year round enjoyment & edibles, including blueberry bushes, fig and bay trees, many herbs. A large 2 tiered deck links the indoors with nature. Solidly built of brick, this classic ranch has a spacious kitchen open to the den with gas fireplace, with circular flow to the LR & DR. Built in furniture and shelving in the den. Large bedrooms. Excellent storage, with room in the basement for a workshop. The 2 car side entry garage is finished, easy entry to the kitchen after shopping.The home is wired for a portable generator. This property is an estate sale, please use the information in "agent only" remarks in offer preparation. Call your agent today to see this property and imagine your updates.