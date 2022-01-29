 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $227,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $227,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $227,900

Luxury townhome living at its best! This home is full of classy upgrades, including stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, and granite counter tops. Kitchen open to main living area, large master suite upstairs, along with two other bedrooms. Charming screened in porch in back. Location can't be beat! Better hurry, this one won't last.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert