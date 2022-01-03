3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $235,000

Welcome home to this move-in-ready beauty! This home features fresh paint and all new flooring in 2021. On the upper level, you will love that the kitchen opens to dining and is adjacent to the living room. Spacious living room features a ceiling fan and big windows that provide plenty of natural light! Easy access to the back deck and back yard from the living room. Primary bedroom features a walk-in closet, ensuite bath, luxury vinyl plank flooring and ceiling fan. Two additional bedrooms feature ceiling fans and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large den is located on the lower level and features a gas log fireplace. Adjacent to the den is laundry and a half bath. Expansive two-car garage is accessible from the den - plenty of space with so many possibilities! Large backyard is fenced and has space to play or for landscaping. Nice sized deck is a great spot to grill or chill! Great neighborhood in convenient location! HVAC new in 2019. See AGENT ONLY REMARKS.