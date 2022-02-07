 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,500

Multiple Offers~Strongest offers due by noon on Sunday~Stylish 2-Story Townhome with Garage & Private fenced back Patio~Sell your Lawnmower & Enjoy the simplicity of Lock & Go Living~Modern finishes in the Gorgeous Kitchen graced with Large Center Island to prep & taste your next new delicious recipe or grab informal meal~Numerous Cabinets~Recessed lighting~Large Pantry~All Kitchen Appliances Included PLUS washer & dryer conveys~Open layout allows flexibility for furniture placement~Relaxing Patio area~Upper floor is well-designed with 3 Bedrooms~A Boutique community with Low HOA dues~Convenient location minutes from Parks,Library,PTIA,Colleges,Shopping,Trader Joe's, Starbucks and much more.

