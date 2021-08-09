3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $279,900

Fantastic Listing in one of the most desirable school districts. Freshly Scraped Ceilings, New Paint, New Floors, New Appliances including a Refrigerator, New Hot Water Heater, new fixtures, New insulation, New Vapor Barrier. Brass fixtures and door knobs have been replaced throughout the house. Newer HVAC. Light drenched Living and Dining area. Primary Bedroom on the Main. Sizable kitchen with granite counter tops. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room!!! MOVE IN READY! Also, neighborhood pool, tennis courts and playground included in HOA. Open House this Sunday